A pale blond roux thickens this mild French "mother sauce."

By May 06, 2021

Kate Berry

Velouté is the French term for velvety. This sauce begins with a “roux blond” and is traditionally enriched with veal stock, although for modern uses chicken, fish, or vegetable stocks are often substituted. The velvety liquid may be served over pan-fried pork or veal cutlets, or used as a base for creamy soups.Velouté is the French term for velvety. This classic sauce, which was codified by Escoffier as one of the foundational “sauces mères,” begins with a buttery “roux blond” and is traditionally enriched with veal stock, although for modern uses chicken, fish, or vegetable stocks are often substituted. The velvety liquid may be served over pan-fried pork or veal cutlets, or as a base for creamy soups.

Featured in: “The Mothers of All French Sauces.”

Yield: makes 3 1/2 cups
Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups chicken or veal stock*, warmed
  • pinches of freshly grated nutmeg
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. In a small pot over medium heat, melt the butter. When the foam begins to subside, whisk in the flour and cook, stirring frequently, until the roux turns a pale golden-brown color, 3–4 minutes. Whisk in the warm stock in ½ cup increments until the mixture is smooth. Bring to a full boil, then add the nutmeg, turn the heat to medium-low and cook at a low simmer until the sauce has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and season to taste with salt and pepper. Use sauce velouté immediately, or transfer to a heatproof container, cover the surface with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

*Make your own chicken or veal stock, or use a high-quality, low-sodium, store-bought version.

