Crispy Salmon Salad Bowl with Walnuts, Parmesan, and Lemon Vinaigrette

Instructions

Step 1 Generously salt the salmon on all sides and set aside at room temperature for 15 minutes, then use paper towels to pat dry. Season liberally with black pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large salad bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, mustard, maple syrup, mayonnaise, garlic, and ¼ teaspoon of salt. (The mayonnaise helps emulsify the dressing.) Whisking continuously, very gradually dribble in the oil (do not allow the oil to pool) to make a sheeny and creamy sauce. Set aside.

Step 3 In a cold large nonstick skillet, place the salmon skin-side down and season with black pepper to taste. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook undisturbed until the fat has mostly rendered, the bottom edges are opaque, and the skin is golden brown, 6–8 minutes.

Step 4 Using tongs, rotate the fillets a quarter turn onto their sides (balancing with a spatula if needed) and cook until light golden, 1–2 minutes, then flip to brown the opposite side, about 2 minutes more. Turn the fillets skin-side up and cook until translucent in the center when pierced with a paring knife, about 4 minutes more. Remove from the heat.