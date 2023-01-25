Crispy Salmon Salad Bowl with Walnuts, Parmesan, and Lemon Vinaigrette
This light, bright main will snap you out of your winter cooking woes.
- Serves
4
- Cook
35 minutes
Welcome to One Pot Bangers, Benjamin Kemper’s weeknight cooking column, where you’ll find our freshest, boldest ideas that require just one pot, skillet, or sheet pan. Busy week? We’ve got you covered with these low-effort, high-reward recipes from around the globe.
It’s January again, which means the armchair nutritionists are back on their BS, dictating what we should and shouldn’t eat. But as someone who feels decidedly unwell every time the word “wellness” appears next to a recipe, this year I’m blocking out the noise and doing what works for me: eating more salad.
The salad I can’t get enough of lately is this crispy salmon salad bowl recipe with lemon vinaigrette. It’s a textural wonder: you've got the crispy corners of the salmon, the creamy dressing, the chewy dried cranberries, the crunchy walnuts… And everything winds up in one big bowl, with the bronzed salmon fillets draped elegantly over the cool romaine. Call it health food or call it self-care—or just call it dinner.
Ingredients
- 4 skin-on center-cut salmon fillets (6–8 oz. each)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ tsp. finely grated lemon zest
- 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1½ tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1½ tsp. maple syrup or honey
- 2 tsp. mayonnaise
- 1 small garlic clove, very finely chopped
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1½ cups coarsely chopped toasted walnuts
- ¾ cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- 2 large romaine lettuce hearts, washed, dried, and torn into 1½-in. pieces (10 cups)
- Lemon wedges, for serving