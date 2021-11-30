Georgian Beef Kharcho

Kharcho is a catch-all term for spicy Georgian beef stew. Though it hails from the Black Sea region of Mingrelia, it’s so universally appealing that today it’s a staple across many former Soviet countries. Some versions are brothy and flecked with rice, while others, like this one served at Salobie Bia in Tbilisi, are ultra-thick and all about the ground walnuts and spices. Chef Giorgi Iosava ladles his kharcho over creamy millet porridge, a comforting counterpart to the punchy, piquant stew.

This recipe is adapted from a dish made by Giorgi Iosava, chef of Salobie Bia in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Featured in: “The Walnut Whisperers of Georgia.”