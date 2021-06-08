This beloved Italian steak recipe, which comes to us from journalist Agostino Petroni, is traditionally made using boneless rib steaks. Like most easy everyday dishes, when prepared using super-premium ingredients, tagliata di manzo transcends to the sublime. Petroni’s father, who lives in Emilia-Romagna, marinates the meat in a robust, organic Coratina olive oil before cooking over a wood fire. He then douses the steaks with a generous pour of traditional balsamic vinegar, and tops them with a handful of shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and a tangle of fresh arugula.
Featured in “You Call It Balsamic Vinegar. In Emilia-Romagna, It’s Black Gold.”
Ingredients
- Three ¾-in. thick boneless ribeye steaks (about 1¾ lb.)
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Flaky sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper
- Good-quality balsamic vinegar (preferably DOP)
- ½ cups arugula
- ⅓ cups coarsely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Instructions
- To a wide baking dish or large plastic container, add the steaks and enough olive oil just to coat by a thin layer. Turn the meat a few times to distribute the oil and set aside at room temperature while you prepare the grill.
- Set up a wood or charcoal grill for direct cooking, or preheat a gas grill to cook over medium-high heat. Place the meat over the flame and cook, turning once, until the surface is browned and sizzling on both sides and the interior reaches 125°F for medium-rare (the meat will continue cooking as it rests), 2–4 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board, season both sides with sea salt and black pepper, and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
- Once the meat has rested, thinly slice crosswise and on the diagonal against the grain. Transfer to a warm platter, drizzle with more olive oil and a liberal pour of balsamic vinegar, and top with Parmigiano-Reggiano and arugula. Season with additional salt and pepper and serve hot.