This beloved Italian steak recipe, which comes to us from journalist Agostino Petroni, is traditionally made using boneless rib steaks. Like most easy everyday dishes, when prepared using super-premium ingredients, tagliata di manzo transcends to the sublime. Petroni’s father, who lives in Emilia-Romagna, marinates the meat in a robust, organic Coratina olive oil before cooking over a wood fire. He then douses the steaks with a generous pour of traditional balsamic vinegar, and tops them with a handful of shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and a tangle of fresh arugula.

