Lowcountry Brown Oyster Stew

Fermented locust beans and crawfish powder nod to the West African roots of Gullah Geechee cooking in this hearty, comforting recipe from chef Amethyst Ganaway.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    1 hour

By Amethyst Ganaway

Published on May 12, 2023

“Stew means something special in the Lowcountry,” says Charleston, South Carolina-based chef Amethyst Ganaway. “These smothered seafood dishes appear in a lot of those old spiral-bound fishermen’s wives’ cookbooks, but I added dawadawa and crawfish powder to this recipe, to tie it back to West African culture, where coastal communities use smoked fish to create umami.” Dawadawa, or iru, are fermented locust beans, a popular condiment in Nigerian-style soups and stews; many West African techniques and ingredients are essential aspects of Gullah Geechee cooking. Carolina Lowcountry stews often employ bacon or smoked pork for flavor, but Ganaway wanted to accentuate the freshly shucked local oysters in her meatless version; she also added rich seasonings including sun-dried tomato powder, bay leaf powder, and smoked chipotle powder. This Lowcountry brown oyster stew recipe was a highlight during a dinner Ganaway cooked at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival to honor such Gullah Geechee culinary matriarchs as Emily Meggett and Sallie Ann Robinson. 

When shucking the oysters, reserve the liquor (the juice that gets released from inside the shells) to incorporate the briny flavor into the stew. Look for crawfish powder or dried shrimp powder at a Caribbean or African grocer, or online.

Featured in, “A Tribute to the Matriarchs of the Lowcountry.

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
  • 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1½ Tbsp. sun-dried tomato powder
  • 2 tsp. Caribbean bay leaf powder, or 2 dried bay leaves
  • 1½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 1½ tsp. onion powder
  • 2 tsp. ground dawadawa
  • 1½ tsp. crawfish powder or dried shrimp powder
  • 1½ tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp. smoked chipotle powder
  • 2 tsp. toasted benne (sesame seeds)
  • ½ tsp. ginger powder
  • ½ tsp. lemongrass powder
  • 2 pints shucked fresh oysters (see headnote)
  • 6 cups seafood stock, vegetable stock, or water
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 2 Tbsp. onion sprouts or chives, finely chopped

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot set over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil, the butter, and flour, and stir to form a roux. Stir continuously until the roux becomes a deep chocolate color, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, to a skillet set over medium-high heat, add the remaining oil, celery, and onion; stir until soft and translucent, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2

Returning to the pot, turn the heat down to low and add the tomato powder, bay leaf powder, garlic powder, onion powder, ground dawadawa, crawfish powder, smoked paprika, and smoked chipotle powder; stir until the spices become fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer the celery mixture to the pot and stir to combine.

Step 3

Meanwhile, set the empty skillet over medium-low heat and add the benne, ginger powder, and lemongrass powder; toast until golden-brown, 3–5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 4

Returning to the pot, slowly pour in the oyster liquor and stock, stirring continuously until all the liquid is incorporated into the roux. Add salt, and turn the heat up to medium-low. Cook at a rapid simmer until the stew is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon and has reduced by about a third, 40–45 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the oysters; season with more salt as needed. Garnish with onion sprouts and the benne mixture. Serve hot.

