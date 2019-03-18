Lamb shanks are braised for hours with a sweet sauce of honey, almonds, and raisins in this centuries-old Moroccan dish served at Mansouria in Paris. For a more aesthetic presentation, french-cut the shanks. (Frenching is the culinary term for removing meat, fat, and sinew to reveal the clean bone.) The North African spice blend ras el hanout is available at most supermarkets.

Featured in: “Couscous Royale.”