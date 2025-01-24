Pote de Berzas con Pantrucu (Pork Stew with Greens and Cornmeal Dumplings)

Return the empty pot to the stove and add the pancetta, ribs, fabes, and enough cold water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, adding water as necessary to cover, until the beans are nearly soft, 1–2 hours.

To the pot, add the morcillas and chorizos and continue cooking until the sausages are cooked through, about 30 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the sausages to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, slice into 1-inch-thick rounds and set aside.

Meanwhile, make the dumplings: In a large bowl, stir together the pork belly fat, salt, pimentón, egg, and onion. Using your hands, mix in ¼ cup of the cornmeal at a time until a firm, sticky dough forms. Divide the dough into 2-tablespoon portions. Shape each portion into a 2-inch-long oblong dumpling, keeping the portions and the dumplings covered with a damp kitchen towel as you work.

