Provençal Stuffed Tomatoes
Chicken sausage, herbed rice, and parmesan make a quick, flavorful filling in this make-ahead summer main.
- Serves
4
- Time
1 hour 20 minutes
Tomates farcies, or stuffed tomatoes, hail from Provence and traditionally call for hollowing out tomatoes, filling them with a meat-based stuffing, and baking them in the oven. Here, they’re garnished with a hearty mix of chicken sausage and herbed brown rice. For this attractive dish, select large tomatoes that are ripe and unblemished but still firm; overly juicy ones tend to turn to mush as they bake. Feel free to assemble the tomatoes ahead of time—just wrap them tightly in plastic and refrigerate for up to three days before you plan to serve. If baking straight from the fridge, allow for an additional 10–15 minutes in the oven.
Adapted from Eat Better, Sleep Better: 75 Recipes That Unlock the Food-Sleep Connection by Dr. Marie-Pierre St-Onge and Kat Craddock. Copyright © 2025. Available from Simon Element.
Featured in “Want to Sleep Better? Pay Attention to Your Gut” by Betsy Andrews.
Ingredients
- 4 medium beefsteak or large vine-ripened tomatoes (about 2 lb.)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Two 3-oz. Italian-style chicken sausages, casings removed
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 2 tsp. herbes de Provence
- 1½ cups cooked brown rice
- ⅓ cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley
- 3 Tbsp. freshly grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
- Cut ½ inch off the stem end of the tomatoes, reserving the tops. Using a spoon, carefully scoop out the insides of the tomatoes without breaking the outer walls. Coarsely chop the pulp and transfer it to a bowl, along with any juices. Sprinkle the insides of the tomatoes lightly with salt and black pepper.
- Into a large baking dish, drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil. Place the tomatoes cut-side up in the dish and rub them all over with the oil. Rub their lids with some of the oil as well, then set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 275°F. To a medium cast iron skillet or other heavy skillet over medium heat, add the remaining oil. When it begins to shimmer, add the sausage and cook, stirring and breaking up the meat occasionally, until cooked through and beginning to brown, 3–4 minutes. Add the onion and continue cooking until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and herbes de Provence and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the reserved tomato pulp and any accumulated juices, scraping the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon. Continue cooking until the mixture has the consistency of a chunky sauce, 12–15 minutes more.
- Transfer the sausage and tomato mixture to a large heatproof bowl. Stir in the rice, parsley, and parmesan, season to taste with more salt and black pepper, then scoop into the reserved tomatoes. (Fill them, but do not pack the filling tightly.) Place the tomatoes’ lids back on, then bake, uncovered, until the filling is very hot and the tomatoes are tender when poked with a fork, 25–30 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story