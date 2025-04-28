Provençal Stuffed Tomatoes

Cut ½ inch off the stem end of the tomatoes, reserving the tops. Using a spoon, carefully scoop out the insides of the tomatoes without breaking the outer walls. Coarsely chop the pulp and transfer it to a bowl, along with any juices. Sprinkle the insides of the tomatoes lightly with salt and black pepper.

Into a large baking dish, drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil. Place the tomatoes cut-side up in the dish and rub them all over with the oil. Rub their lids with some of the oil as well, then set aside.

Step 3