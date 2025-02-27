Rava Upma (Savory Semolina Porridge)
This popular South Indian breakfast is embellished with curry leaves, chiles, and toasted lentils.

By Meher Mirza

Published on February 27, 2025

This classic South Indian breakfast has become popular in coffee shops in Mumbai, where it's served alongside filter coffee. The fluffy porridge is typically accompanied by coconut chutney and sambar, the lentil-based vegetable stew. How upma is flavored is a matter of preference: Toss in additional chiles and curry leaves for more heat and flavor, or more toasted chana dal for extra crunch. You can omit the vegetables if you like, but they add a pleasant ­variation in texture.

Featured in "Good Morning, Mumbai!" by Meher Mirza in the Fall/Winter 2024 issue.

  • Serves

    2–4

  • Time

    40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fine semolina flour
  • 1 Tbsp. ghee or coconut oil, plus more as needed
  • ½ tsp. brown mustard seeds
  • ¼ cup chana dal (dried split chickpeas)
  • 3 curry leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 small green chile, finely chopped
  • ⅓ cup fresh or frozen green peas
  • 1 small carrot, finely chopped
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • Coconut chutney, sambar, and pickles, for serving (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

In a large skillet over low heat, toast the flour, stirring continuously, until fragrant (do not brown), about 3 minutes, then ­transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 2

Turn the heat to medium and add the ghee. When it is hot and shimmering, add the mustard seeds and cook until they crackle and pop, about 1 minute. Stir in the chana dal, curry leaves, and chile and cook, stirring continuously, until the chana dal starts to brown, about 3 minutes. Add the peas, carrot, and onion and cook, stirring frequently (add more ghee if the pan looks dry), until the vegetables have softened slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir in the toasted flour, then add the salt and 3 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Using a wooden spoon, stir well to break up any large clumps, then turn the heat to low, cover, and cook undisturbed until the water is absorbed and the mixture is fluffy, about 3 minutes. (If the mixture becomes dry or grainy, stir in ¼ cup of water at a time to loosen slightly.) Season to taste with salt, and serve hot with coconut chutney, sambar, and pickles if desired.
Recipes

