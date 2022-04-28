Grown-up Rhubarb Pie

Blush pink rhubarb pairs beautifully with gin and ginger in pie writer Ellen Gray’s classic all-butter crust. The extra steps of blind baking and adding a thin layer of cookie crumbs—amaretti pair particularly well with the rhubarb—help contain the pie plant’s notorious runaway juices. European-style butter is best here for making the pie dough, as it contains less water and more fat than conventional American versions, resulting in a richer result.

Featured in: “The No-Fail, No-Mixer-Required Guide to Flaky, All-Butter Pie Crust.”