Long, slender, Asian eggplant are preferable than the globe type for this vegetarian satay from chef and cookbook author Vanja Van der Leeden. The bite-sized pieces should be soft on the inside and slightly crispy and charred on the outside. Serve with a spicy and aromatic condiment, such as Sambal Tempeh with Lemon Basil or classic peanut sauce (Bumbu kacang).

This recipe is adapted from Van der Leeden’s cookbook INDOSTOK.

Featured in: “Making Indonesia-Style Satay Is All About Finding Your Grill Groove.”