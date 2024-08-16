Sweet Fried Milk Buns with Ice Cream, Peanuts, and Cilantro
Inspired by an iconic Taiwanese night market dessert, these frozen treats are finished with the dynamic duo of peanuts and cilantro.
Makes 8 sandwiches
8 hours
Peanut- and cilantro-topped ice cream may seem surprising, but this is a popular flavor combination in Taiwan’s coastal Yilan County, where night market vendors roll the ingredients in thin wheat-flour wrappers for a beloved snack called hua shen juan bing qi. At Win Son in Brooklyn, pastry chef Danielle Spencer fries fluffy milk-bread dough to make an oversized and shareable ice cream sandwich inspired by the famous street food. For an over-the-top flourish, Win Son co-owner and chef Trigg Brown suggests frying the peanuts in salted butter.
Featured in “6 Bold Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes to Change Things Up This Summer” by Kat Craddock.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. whole milk
- ½ tsp. active dry yeast
- 2 cups plus 3 Tbsp. (275 g) bread flour
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 8 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Vanilla ice cream
- Coarsely chopped peanuts, cilantro leaves, sesame seeds, flaky salt, and sweetened condensed milk, for garnish
Instructions
