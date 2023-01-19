Tamarind Prawn Curry
Coconut, chiles, and freshly ground spices perfume this beloved Tamil-style stew from London’s Hoppers.
This Tamil-style prawn curry originating from South India has long been a favorite at London’s beloved Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers. For this version, cookbook author and Hoppers’ creative director Karan Gokani adapted the restaurant recipe slightly to create a special occasion dish that will take center stage on your home table. Cooking the prawns in their shells serves two purposes: The shells shield the meat from overcooking—keeping it moist and juicy—while the heads also boost the depth and flavor of the curry. At the restaurant, Gokani peels the prawns to make the dish easier to eat, but at home, he prefers to cook fish and prawns with their bones and shells as they “self-stock” on the stove. If you cannot find finger chiles, a small green bird’s eye chile is a suitable substitute; for the dried chile in the tempered fat, Sri Lankan chiles are preferred. Find them in your local South Asian market or substitute Sichuan chiles. Tamarind extract is available pre-strained, or you may make your own using this method. The spices for Hoppers’ unroasted curry powder are actually warmed gently in an oven to dry the ingredients. This extra step intensifies the flavor and extends the shelf life of the spice blend.
This recipe is adapted from Hoppers: The Cookbook by Karan Gokani (Hardie Grant, 2022).
Ingredients
For the unroasted curry powder:
- 2½ cup (5½ oz) coriander seeds
- ¾ cup (2½ oz) cumin seeds
- 15 whole cinnamon sticks (1¾ oz.)
- ⅓ cup (1½ oz.) fennel seeds
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. (1 oz.) green cardamom seeds
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. (½ oz) fenugreek seeds
- 1 Tbsp. (¼ oz.) black mustard seeds
- 1 Tbsp. (⅛ oz.) cloves
For the curry:
- 14 oz. jumbo shrimp, head and shell on
- ½ tsp. ground turmeric
- 1 tsp. flaky sea salt, divided, plus more
- 2 Tbsp. coconut oil
- ¼ tsp. fenugreek seeds
- 8–10 fresh curry leaves
- One 1-in. cinnamon stick
- 8 Thai shallots or 4 medium shallots, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. unroasted curry powder
- 1½ tsp. Kashmiri chile powder
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 1 medium vine-ripe tomato (3½ oz.), finely chopped
- ⅔ cup coconut milk
- ¼ cup strained tamarind extract
- 1 tsp. sugar, plus more
- 1 Indian green finger chile, halved lengthways (optional)
For the tempered fat:
- 3 Tbsp. coconut oil
- 6–8 whole curry leaves
- 3–4 dried Sri Lankan chiles
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced