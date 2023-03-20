Udon all’Amatriciana
Two masters of umami meet in this saucy, savory dish that borrows from both noodle-loving cuisines.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
3 hours
Japanese culture has long appreciated Italian food and culinary tradition. That enthusiasm spawned a category of cooking in the island country called wafu-Italian, which evolved from Japanese interpretations of the European nation’s cuisine (wafu translates as “Japanese-style”). Chef Robbie Felice, who owns the wafu-Italian restaurant Pasta Ramen in Montclair, New Jersey, created this udon all’amatriciana recipe as an homage to the symbiosis of the two cuisines.
The tomato sauce can be prepped ahead of time and stored in the fridge or freezer. (This recipe makes about six cups, but you only need one cup for the amatriciana. You can use the leftovers to make our favorite tomato recipes.) Use the tomato sauce to finish the amatriciana just before serving. Guanciale, which derives its name from the Italian word for cheek, is cured pork jowl and can be found in many Italian grocers. If you can’t find it, pancetta and bacon can pack a similarly umami-rich punch. Look for udon in any Asian grocer (Felice likes the Shirakiku Sanukiya brand). You can also find pre-made crispy garlic and crispy red onion at Asian grocers.
Featured in, “These Two Noodle-Loving Cultures Tangle Seamlessly on the Plate.”
Ingredients
For the basic tomato sauce:
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small white onion (8 oz.), finely chopped
- 10 garlic cloves, thinly sliced (⅓ cup)
- Two 28-oz. cans whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. sugar
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
For the amatriciana:
- 4 tsp. sesame oil
- 2 large red onions (10 oz.), each cut into 10 wedges
- 4½ oz. guanciale, cut into thin matchsticks (1 cup)
- 2 Tbsp. white miso
- 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- Pinch crushed red chile flakes
- Pinch ichimi togarashi
- ¾ cup low-sodium chicken stock
- 1½ tsp. soy sauce
- Kosher salt
- Two 8-oz. packages fresh udon
- ⅔ cup (1½ oz.) finely grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish
- Crispy garlic, for garnish
- Crispy red onion, for garnish
- Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish