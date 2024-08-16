Vanilla-Rose Ice Cream Sandwiches with Cardamom Toast
Team sugared and spiced rounds of bread with a pretty-in-pink no-churn filling and a decadent chocolate shell for this summer showstopper.
Makes 12 sandwiches
6 hours
Pooja Bavishi’s Brooklyn-based operation, Malai, is beloved for its vast menu of spiced ice creams, sorbets, and other South Asian-inspired frozen treats—think kulfi pops and gulab jamun ice cream cake. In Bavishi’s at-home riff on her shop’s ice cream sando, buttery cardamom toast sandwiches a rosy no-churn filling. Cool the bread before assembling, then dip in chocolate for a rich, heavenly shell. If you prefer a meltier treat, assemble while the toasts are still warm, and serve immediately with a knife and fork. This recipe makes more ice cream than you “need,” but leftovers keep well in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.
Featured in “6 Bold Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes to Change Things Up This Summer” by Kat Craddock.
Ingredients
For the ice cream:
- 2 cups heavy cream
- One 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tsp. rosewater
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. fine salt
- Red food coloring (optional)
For the toasts:
- Twelve ½-in.-thick white sandwich bread slices
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ tsp. ground cardamom
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ cup ghee, divided
For the chocolate shell (optional):
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 3 Tbsp. coconut oil
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
