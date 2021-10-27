Venison Civet

Venison is the star civet ingredient during roe deer (“corzo” in Catalan) hunting season, which runs from September to February. The abundance of red wine and the long marination time tame the lean meat’s faint gaminess. Ladle the stew over mashed potatoes enriched with olive oil or serve with roasted vegetables for a cozy cold-weather meal. If you can find fresh pig or beef blood—a traditional civet add-in—stir in ⅓ cup along with the chocolate. Temper the blood in a bit of the hot cooking liquid before incorporating into the stew to avoid curdling. (If the liquid curdles when tempering, it’s best to leave out the blood altogether as it can ruin the sauce’s smooth texture.)

Featured in: “You’ll Never Guess the Secret Ingredient in This Hearty Catalan Stew.”