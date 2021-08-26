Romy Gill’s Sweet Corn Pakoras
Chickpea flour act as a flavorful binder in these Indian corn fritters.
Chickpea flour acts as a flavorful binder in these Indian corn fritters from Romy Gill MBE, who serves them to her children; they enjoy them with mint-and-cilantro chutney, or even ketchup on the side.
Featured in: “The 2020 Saveur 100: 81-90.”
Equipment
Romy Gill’s Sweet Corn Pakoras
These fragrant corn pakoras from British Indian chef Romy Gill MBE are a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack when served with chutney and hot chai.
Yield: serves 3
Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- Corn oil, for frying
- 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 1-2 cobs)
- 1⁄2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 tbsp. coarsely chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp. Indian chile powder
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 1 tsp. cumin seeds
- Kosher salt
- 3⁄4 cup chickpea flour
- 1⁄4 cup sparkling water
- Mint-and-cilantro chutney or ketchup, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Fit a heavy-bottomed pot with a deep-fry thermometer and add oil to a depth of 1½ inches. Cook over medium-high heat, until the oil reaches 340°F.
- To a medium bowl, add the corn, onion, cilantro, chile powder, coriander, cumin, and salt and stir to combine. Sift the chickpea flour over the ingredients and toss gently. Add the sparkling water and use your fingers to mix, thoroughly coating the vegetables in the thin batter.
- Working in batches, carefully drop the batter by rounded tablespoons into the oil (avoid crowding the pan) and fry until crispy and golden brown, 2–2½ minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer fritters to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain. Serve hot, with mint-and-cilantro chutney, if desired.
A Sauce for Every Pakora
