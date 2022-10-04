Parisian Flan with Cardamom-Apple Compote

Make the flan: Wrap the bottom of an 8- by 2-inch flan ring with aluminum foil and place on a large rimmed baking sheet. (Alternatively, you may use an 8- by 2-inch springform pan.) Place an oven rack in the center of the oven and, if you have one, place a pizza stone atop the rack; preheat the oven to 400°F.

Lightly flour a clean work surface and a rolling pin and roll the pie dough out to an even, 17-inch circle (the dough should be an even, 1/16 inch thick). Gently roll the dough around the rolling pin, then use the pin to lift the sheet up off the table and fit it into the flan ring; lift and settle the sheet tightly into the corners without stretching the dough, then press the dough evenly along the inside of the ring. Using a sharp paring knife, trim away the excess dough, then transfer the shell (still on the baking sheet) into the fridge to chill until firm, at least 15 minutes. (If chilling longer than 2 hours, cover the shell loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.)

Meanwhile, to a blender, add the milk, cream, sugar, eggs, yolks, vanilla, cornstarch, and melted butter. Blend until completely smooth, about 30 seconds, then pour into the chilled shell. Place the baking sheet on the pizza stone (if using) and bake until the custard is just set and deep golden brown on top, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside until cooled to room temperature.

Meanwhile, make the compote: Peel, core and slice the apples into thin wedges and set them by the stove. In a medium pot, melt the butter over medium heat. When the foam begins to subside, add the cardamom and fennel seeds and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the apple slices and raisins and cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples have softened and begun to brown slightly, 8–10 minutes. Stir in the Lillet and continue cooking until the alcohol boils off, the raisins have plumped, and the liquid is nearly evaporated, 3–4 minutes. Remove from the heat stir in a tablespoon of honey. Season to taste with salt and more honey if needed, then set aside until ready to serve. (If making the compote ahead of time, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 4 days and reheat gently in the microwave before using.)