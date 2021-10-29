Italian-Style Preserved Eel

The pickling brine for this recipe from Mirella of Il Bettolino Di Foce, is a simple one:three ratio of water to white wine vinegar; adjust the volume as needed to ensure that your eel is fully submerged. Serve this delicious fish pickle alongside fresh salad or simple boiled potatoes.

Featured in: “Fatty, Moist, and Perfectly Crisp When Grilled, No Wonder Eel Is a Big Deal In This Adriatic Town.”