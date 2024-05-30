La Delicia
The iconic San Sebastián pintxo balances rich, salty anchovies with sharp onion vinaigrette and one surprising British condiment.
- Serves
Makes 6 canapés
- Cook
50 minutes
“When a classic pintxo has been around for nearly a hundred years and still flies off the bar counter, you can bet it is special,” writes author Marti Buckley of La Delicia in her cookbook The Book of Pintxos. In this superlative version from Bar La Espiga in San Sebastián, the sharp bite of the delicate onion-parsley vinaigrette balances the saltiness of the anchovies and the richness of the mayonnaise and hard-boiled eggs. The vinaigrette is versatile—it pairs beautifully with everything from white asparagus to grilled shrimp—so you might consider doubling that part of the recipe.
Buckley recommends using homemade mayonnaise and adding an optional splash of Worcestershire (a more recent touch dating back to the 1980s). As for what to drink, she suggests washing it all down with a glass of cava.
Adapted from The Book of Pintxos: Discover the Legendary Small Bites of Basque Country by Marti Buckley. Copyright © 2024. Available from Artisan.
Featured in “A Local’s Pintxo Cheat Sheet to San Sebastián” by Marti Buckley.
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs
- ½ white onion
- ½ cup fresh parsley leaves
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- Kosher salt
- Sunflower or vegetable oil, for drizzling
- 12 anchovy fillets in olive oil, preferably Cantabrian
- Six ¾-in.-thick baguette slices, cut on the bias
- ¾ cup mayonnaise, preferably homemade
- Worcestershire sauce (optional)
Instructions
