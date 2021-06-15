In the Syrian Jewish kitchen, this Middle Eastern basic gets a sweet-and-sour spin with the addition of brown sugar and dried apricots—a pleasant, tart foil to the rich and meaty filling. In the warmer months, try to find fresh, young grape leaves, which are more tender and flavorful than the jarred types. Out of season, jarred leaves are a fine substitute (we prefer the Orlando brand). Serve warm or at room temperature, as an appetizer, snack, or as part of a festive meze spread.

For a vegetarian version of the Mediterranean favorite, check out these meatless stuffed grape leaves.

Featured in: “How to Make Your Own Dolmas (Stuffed Grape Leaves) for Perfect Mezze Plates.”