Rhubarb Passover Chremsel with Beet Preserves

Eingemachts can refer to a variety of jams and confections. This beet version comes from baker Ellen Gray’s grandmother, Dorothy, who served the treat as a part of her Passover Sedar. Chremsel (sweet matzo fritters) were a fixture on Gray’s other grandmother, Minnie’s table. Here, she swaps out the traditional dried fruit filling for a seasonal rhubarb. Paired together, the two dishes make for a fresh and modern take on old-school Ashkenazic Passover dessert.

