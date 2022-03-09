Salmon Confit With Watercress Remoulade

Once home port for a famous Irish pirate queen, Clare Island is now known for a variety of salmon that thrives in Clew Bay, off the Atlantic coast. At Dromoland Castle in County Clare, chef David McCann sources organic Clare Island salmon for his delicate, briny confit, which he pairs with a brightly tart watercress remoulade. We’ve adapted his sous vide preparation with an easy poaching method. You can substitute wild-caught Atlantic salmon from a fishmonger. Pair salmon confit with McCann’s fast cucumber pickles.

