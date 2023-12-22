Our 10 Most Popular Recipes of 2023

In 2023, you and all our readers trekked across Italy, visited the Icelandic capital, and hopped over to Jamaica. With a wave of your spatulas, global recipes from our worldwide contributors and staff took you near and far, opening doors to the cultures and culinary traditions of Kingston, Alsace, Moorish Spain, and beyond. Here are our most popular recipes of 2023—from stews to snacks and everything in between—that you loved making, savoring, and sharing. If you haven’t tried these yet, take it from your fellow readers: there’s a good chance you’ll love ‘em.

This Nordic recipe from one of Reykjavik’s busiest bakeries has a trio of irresistible layers: a tender, oaty crust on the bottom; a crisp streusel on top; and a middle oozing with luscious rhubarb compote that binds the whole pastry together. Bookmark this dessert for when the much-anticipated rhubarb season rolls around come springtime. Get the recipe >

Savor the rich flavors of Alsace in this irresistible cake layered with smoky bacon, nutty Gruyère, and caramelized onions. Though it tastes incredible fresh from the oven, it gets even better with time, so make a loaf ahead of a dinner party if you want your guests to ‘ooh’ and ‘aah.’ Get the recipe >

Tangy raspberries, rich chocolate, and crunchy almonds create a symphony of flavors in this heavenly dessert that comes together in a single bowl. Swap in different mix-ins that might be lurking in your cupboard—white chocolate, dried fruit, and toasted shredded coconut are all prime contenders. Get the recipe >

Make the most of leftover bits of pasta—even if they’re different shapes—by combining them with tender potatoes and melty provolone to make this soul-warming Southern Italian dish. As SAVEUR contributor Katie Parla puts it, the recipe “epitomizes not in only Neapolitans’ penchant for comfort food but also their admirable pragmatism in the kitchen.” Get the recipe >

Have some fun in the kitchen with this Viennese dish of fluffy, crispy, torn-up pancakes that makes a case for unfussiness and imprecision. Contributing editor Fatima Khawaja fell in love with its blend of sweet simplicity and elegant indulgence while visiting Austria; it’ll probably become part of your regular breakfast rotation, too. Get the recipe >

Making traditional Jamaican sweet potato pudding, or “pone,” is an undertaking, which is why we’re grateful for SAVEUR contributor Vaughn Stafford Gray’s family recipe. Japanese sweet potatoes, store-bought coconut milk, and a medley of spices come together in a standard baking tin—saving a lot of time while sacrificing zero flavor. Get the recipe >

Arroz al horno might not have the international name recognition of paella, but it’s just as deserving of fame. The Valencian comfort food comes together in one pot, so it’s the perfect weeknight dinner when you’re craving the flavors of Spain. Do play around with the recipe: nix the chickpeas and add more chorizo, or swap out the raisins for prunes. Get the recipe >

This Sicilian recipe bakes tiny pasta rings—coated in rich, meaty ragù and melty cheese—into a glorious, golden casserole. It’s just the thing to make when you need to clear out the fridge: Stir in the random vegetables hanging around in your crisper drawer, or swap in a different ground meat in place of beef or pork. Get the recipe >

Humble vegetables simmer into a nourishing, restorative soup with this Mediterranean recipe that’s been passed down for generations. If you can, make it in advance and let it sit for a few hours to give the flavors extra time to marry. Serve it with a fried egg on top, and a crusty baguette to dip into the broth. Get the recipe >

