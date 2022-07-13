The Best Prime Deals on Sustainable Kitchen Essentials, and More
Save up to 57% with this 2-day sale on kitchen gadgets, organic groceries, garden planters, natural cleaners, and other household items.
Whether you’re looking for great deals on organic grocery goods or eco-friendly kitchen products there’s likely a sale on it right now, thanks to Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day promotion. For the next two days (July 12 and 13), you’ll also find rock-bottom rates on household products, and if you’d like to start growing your own foods, there’s also some killer sales going on for garden planters and growing systems.
We scoured today’s sales for high-quality selections that are recyclable or reusable, meet trusted eco-certifications, or are made from natural, biodegradable materials from established brands. See our favorite deals on hydroponic growers, plant-based burgers, fair-trade coffee, and more.
Pantry
- Live Green Co. Plant-Based Burgers: Up to 20% off vegan burger patties made with mushrooms and chickpeas. Fair trade sourced and packed in recyclable materials.
- Orgain Vanilla Almond Milk: This unsweetened blend of USDA-certified organic milk is now on sale up to 44% off.
- Whole Bean Light Roast Espress: Save up to 20% off on Fair Trade Certified, USDA Organic espresso coffee beans from Top Shelf Grind Coffee Roasters.
Kitchen
- Blueland All-Natural Cotton Cloths: Start your zero-waste journey by switching from paper towels to these reusable cloths and save up to 25%!
- Reusable Kitchen Cloths: Snag an 8-count pack of everyday cloth towels for just $5 (certified carbon neutral).
- Stasher Reusable Snack Bags: These reusable, BPA-free storage bags are now up to 30% off regular rates.
- All-Natural Soy Candles: Take up to 45% off these clean-burning, paraffin-free candles made with natural bamboo lids.
- Stainless Steel Cleaver Knife: Save 57% off this premium-quality knife made with Germain stainless steel. Includes a lifetime warranty.
Cleaning Products
- 9 Elements All Purpose Cleaner: EPA Safer Choice-labeled vinegar and lemon cleaning sprays are marked down by 37%.
- Sparkle Clean 100% Dish Soap: This 100% organic, cruelty-free dish soap is hyper-concentrated and on sale up to 20% off.
- Method Grapefruit–Scented Cleaner: Packed in recycled bottles, this natural cleaning spray is marked down by 44%.
- Mrs. Myers Dish Soaps: Take up to 44% off lavender scented dish soaps that are plant-based, cruelty free and Ecologo certified.
- Method Dishwasher Detergent Packs: Lemon-mint scented, cruelty-free dishwasher packs are now 42% off.
Garden
- Wooden Hanging Planters: Save 10% off these rectangular garden planters that are FSC and carbon neutral certified.
- Rise Garden Hydroponics System: Grow your own herbs and vegetables with this self-watering hydroponic garden system — marked down by 20%!
- VegTrug Wooden Raised Planter: Take up to 20% off this garden bed that holds up to 8 herb plants and is made from FSC sustainably-sourced wood.
- Biodegradable Plant Pots for Seedlings: Switch to these plastic-free planters made of coconut coir and save 20%.
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is an annual sales event that Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members will find significant savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances (including Dutch ovens). This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.
More Great Amazon Prime Deals
- Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying This Prime Day
- The Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Philips, Ninja, Cosori, and More
- The Best Espresso Machine Deals for Prime Day 2022
- Stock Your Kitchen With the Best Prime Day Deals on Basics From Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More
- The Best Instant Pot Deals for Prime Day 2022: Air Fryers, Coffeemakers, and More
- These Kitchenaid Must-Haves Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
- This Must-Have Cookware is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
- The Best Vitamix Deals to Snap Up This Prime Day
Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.