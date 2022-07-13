Whether you’re looking for great deals on organic grocery goods or eco-friendly kitchen products there’s likely a sale on it right now, thanks to Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day promotion. For the next two days (July 12 and 13), you’ll also find rock-bottom rates on household products, and if you’d like to start growing your own foods, there’s also some killer sales going on for garden planters and growing systems.

We scoured today’s sales for high-quality selections that are recyclable or reusable, meet trusted eco-certifications, or are made from natural, biodegradable materials from established brands. See our favorite deals on hydroponic growers, plant-based burgers, fair-trade coffee, and more.

Pantry

Live Green Co. Plant-Based Burgers : Up to 20% off vegan burger patties made with mushrooms and chickpeas. Fair trade sourced and packed in recyclable materials.

: Up to 20% off vegan burger patties made with mushrooms and chickpeas. Fair trade sourced and packed in recyclable materials. Orgain Vanilla Almond Milk : This unsweetened blend of USDA-certified organic milk is now on sale up to 44% off.

: This unsweetened blend of USDA-certified organic milk is now on sale up to 44% off. Whole Bean Light Roast Espress: Save up to 20% off on Fair Trade Certified, USDA Organic espresso coffee beans from Top Shelf Grind Coffee Roasters.

Kitchen

Cleaning Products

Garden

Wooden Hanging Planters : Save 10% off these rectangular garden planters that are FSC and carbon neutral certified.

: Save 10% off these rectangular garden planters that are FSC and carbon neutral certified. Rise Garden Hydroponics System : Grow your own herbs and vegetables with this self-watering hydroponic garden system — marked down by 20%!

: Grow your own herbs and vegetables with this self-watering hydroponic garden system — marked down by 20%! VegTrug Wooden Raised Planter : Take up to 20% off this garden bed that holds up to 8 herb plants and is made from FSC sustainably-sourced wood.

: Take up to 20% off this garden bed that holds up to 8 herb plants and is made from FSC sustainably-sourced wood. Biodegradable Plant Pots for Seedlings: Switch to these plastic-free planters made of coconut coir and save 20%.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual sales event that Amazon hosts for its Prime members. On Prime Day, members will find significant savings on everything from toys to tech to kitchen appliances (including Dutch ovens). This year it is taking place across two days—July 12 and 13.

