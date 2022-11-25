PHOTOGRAPHY BY PAOLA + MURRAY; FOOD STYLING BY OLIVIA MACK MCCOOL; PROP STYLING BY SOPHIE STRANGIO
Recipes

19 Easy One-Pot Meal Recipes to Make This Winter

Because nobody loves a sinkful of dirty dishes.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on November 25, 2022

If you despise doing dishes but love big, hearty meals, listen close: This collection of one-pot—and one-skillet and one-sheet-pan—recipes are your ticket to simple yet impressive meals all winter long. From our most popular soups and stews year in year out to our boldest one-pot cooking ideas (from Benjamin Kemper’s One Pot Bangers column), we’ve got you covered with these 19 knockout recipes.

30-Minute Pumpkin Sage Pasta

Canned pumpkin cooks down into a rich, silky sauce in this dead-simple recipe that’s also fancy enough to serve at a dinner party. A couple handfuls of grated parm add richness, while the toasted pumpkin seeds bring a welcome crunch. Get the recipe > 

Meatballs flecked with handfuls of cilantro cloaked in a rich sauce that pops with mustard seeds and cumin—this one-pot wonder brings the spice and the comfort. Get the recipe >

Braised Beef Stew with Garlic Cream

A silky garlic cream adds welcome zing to this dish that hails from Chile. We love spreading leftover sauce on sandwiches and wraps. Get the recipe >

Goat Birria (Jalisco-Style Goat Stew)

If you like birria tacos, you’ll love this fork-tender goat bobbing in a tomatillo broth. No goat? No problem—substitute pork instead. Get the recipe >

Sardine Meatballs with Green Goddess Aïoli

A favorite appetizer at La Boîte à Sardine, Marseille’s coziest seafood restaurant, these sardine meatballs are as easy to prepare as salmon croquettes. We like making tiny, toothpick-able ones when entertaining for a crowd, and burger-size patties for weeknight dinners (either slid onto a bun or enjoyed with a simple salade verte). Green goddess is an unorthodox accompaniment, but it makes a perfect foil for its color, tang, and freshness. Get the recipe >

Leftover Pasta Frittata with Chicken, Broccoli, and Fontina

Turn yesterday’s spaghetti into a cheesy, protein-packed meal in a skillet with this Marcella Hazan-inspired recipe. The dish starts on the stove and finishes under the broiler, where it puffs and hisses and browns. Don’t be afraid to overcook both the pasta and the broccoli, which makes for gorgeously brûléed whorls, a creamy texture, and neat slices. Get the recipe >

Shanghai Red-Braised Pork with Eggs

Two types of soy sauce and a touch of sugar give this dish—beloved throughout China—its signature glossiness and a deep red-brown tint. Serve the tender, meaty morsels and boiled eggs with a light vegetable, like bok choy, for a complete meal. Get the recipe >

Atún con Tomate (Tuna and Tomato Stew)

“If there’s one thing to know about Spaniards and their fish, it’s that the simple is often sublime,” writes Senior Editor Benjamin Kemper. A case in point is this hearty tuna stew recipe inspired by a Madrid hole in the wall. Get the recipe >

Carter Rochelle’s Texas Chili

Beef suet and masa are the ingredients that set this Lone Star chili (no beans, no tomatoes) apart from other styles. The recipe comes from Carter Rochelle, a native Houstonian and chili connoisseur. Get the recipe >

Basque Braised Chicken with Peppers (Chicken Basquaise)

When the temperature plummets, we love tucking into this peppery Basque braise enlivened with tart green apple and piment d’Espelette. Get the recipe >

Rogan Josh (Kashmiri Chile–Braised Lamb)

Smoky Kashmiri chile and rich ghee are the foundations of this recipe from Ahdoos Hotel in Srinagar, Kashmir. Cooked for weddings and other auspicious occasions, the Kashmiri feast wazwan can include up to 36 dishes, often including these tender lamb shanks. Get the recipe >

Chicken Cacciatore

Americans call pollo alla cacciatora (“hunter’s-style chicken”) cacciatore, a term that applies to any range of poultry and game stewed in wine with tomatoes and onions. We like serving this simple yet hearty recipe over buttered spaghetti. Get the recipe >

Spanish Almond Chicken with Saffron-Wine Sauce

Pollo en salsa de almendras (chicken in almond sauce) is an Andalusian stew that, when done right, evokes the heady flavors of Moorish Spain: saffron, garlic, oregano, parsley. Our favorite version adds white wine for depth and sherry vinegar for subtle tartness. Get the recipe >

Gochujang Sloppy Joes with Kimchi

We love a sloppy Joe—that American dish of gloopy, pebbly beef drenched in sweet-sour sauce and spooned onto a hamburger bun—and felt inspired by Boston chef Joanne Chang to put a Korean spin on our usual formula. TL;DR: If you haven’t tried a sloppy Joe spiked with gochujang and sesame oil, get after it. Get the recipe >

Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo

“There are as many ways to make gumbo in Louisiana as there are cooks,” says chef Frank Brigtsen of Brigtsen’s Restaurant in New Orleans. His rich, meaty version thickened with ground sassafras leaves uses the flavorful oil left over from browning the chicken to make the roux, upping the umami complexity of the dish. Get the recipe >

Bigos (Polish Pork and Sauerkraut Stew)

Bigos is a Polish winter wonder brimming with pork shoulder, bacon, kielbasa, and sauerkraut—celebration food at its finest. Get the recipe >

Supions à la Provençale (Warm Squid Salad with Bibb Lettuce and Garlic Croutons)

Better than bouillabaisse? This bright, meal-in-one seafood dish from Marseille is as flavorful as the city’s signature stew—and much, much easier to cook. Get the recipe >

Zucchini Scapece Pasta with Peas and Minty Cream Sauce

Don’t make zoodles—treat yourself to this creamy, lemony fusilli instead. Get the recipe >

Boeuf Bourguignon (Burgundy-Style Beef Stew)

A light, bright French red wine not only marinates and tenderizes the meat in this classic French stew—it also lends sweetness and depth to the final dish. Get the recipe >

Keep Reading

Have Leftover Pumpkin and Sage? Make This 30-Minute One-Pot Pasta

Have Leftover Pumpkin and Sage? Make This 30-Minute One-Pot Pasta

By BENJAMIN KEMPER
Fuyu Persimmons with Spinach, Burrata, and Cranberries

Fuyu Persimmons with Spinach, Burrata, and Cranberries

By KAT CRADDOCK
Crispbreads with Eggs and Swedish Cod Roe

Crispbreads with Eggs and Swedish Cod Roe

By MEGAN ZHANG
How to Make Classic Turkey Gravy

How to Make Classic Turkey Gravy

By TED ROSEN
Autumn Vegetable Tagine with Bulgur Wheat

Autumn Vegetable Tagine with Bulgur Wheat

By ROMY GILL
Chai-Spiced Pumpkin Basbousa

Chai-Spiced Pumpkin Basbousa

By MAJED ALI
Hibiscus-Poached Pear and Frangipane Tart

Hibiscus-Poached Pear and Frangipane Tart

By FATIMA KHAWAJA
Braised Winter Squash with Fermented Black Beans

Braised Winter Squash with Fermented Black Beans

By HANNAH CHE
Chinese Lion’s Head Meatballs

Chinese Lion’s Head Meatballs

By PETER SOM
Recipes

Want More Saveur?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe