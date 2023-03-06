Eggless Pasta Frittata with Anchovies, Raisins, and Pine Nuts
Our new favorite Italian finger food is frittata di scammaro, a crunchy, garlicky fried spaghetti dish from Naples.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
45 minutes
Welcome to Parla’s Pastas, a column by the Rome-based, New York Times best-selling cookbook author Katie Parla with traditional and inspired recipes from Italy’s 20 regions. Get ready for a carb-driven journey through the trattorias of Rome, the kitchens of Sicily (her ancestral homeland), rural Campania, and beyond. Fire up a pot of water, and andiamo!
Scammaro (SCA-ma-ro) is the anti-frittata frittata: crispy, crackly, and conspicuously eggless. An old-school staple of Lenten tables in southern Italy, this frittata di scammaro recipe makes a simple—and phenomenally flavorful—pantry-based meal year round.
Featured in “The Crispy, Crackly Pasta Dish Neapolitans Make Every Lent,” by Katie Parla.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 garlic cloves, lightly smashed with the side of a knife
- 3 anchovy fillets, rinsed
- 1 large ripe tomato, grated, or ¼ cup good-quality tomato purée (such as Mutti)
- ¼ cup Gaeta olives, rinsed, pitted, and roughly chopped, or substitute Kalamata olives
- 3 Tbsp. raisins, soaked in hot water for 15 minutes and drained
- 3 Tbsp. salt-cured capers, soaked in cold water for 5 minutes, drained, and rinsed
- 2 Tbsp. pine nuts
- 2 tsp. coarsely chopped parsley leaves, plus more for garnish
- Sea salt
- 12 oz. vermicelli pasta, or thin spaghetti