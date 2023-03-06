Eggless Pasta Frittata with Anchovies, Raisins, and Pine Nuts

Instructions

Step 1 To a 10-inch nonstick skillet set over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons of the oil and the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and golden, about 3 minutes. Add the anchovies and cook until they dissolve, about 2 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high, add the tomato, and cook until reduced slightly, about 4 minutes. Add the olives, raisins, capers, and pine nuts and cook for 2 minutes more. Turn off the heat and discard the garlic.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until just beyond al dente, about 4 minutes (use the recommended cooking time on the package).

Step 3 Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Add the tomato mixture and parsley and toss well to combine. (Do not clean the skillet.)

Step 4 To the empty skillet, add 3 more tablespoons of the oil and turn the heat to high. When it’s shimmering and hot, add the pasta. Use a spoon to flatten the top. Cook, undisturbed, for 2 minutes, then turn the heat to medium and continue to cook until the pasta has set and the bottom is deep golden brown, about 9 minutes more.

Step 5 Place a plate over the frittata and flip the pan upside down. Slide it back into the pan, uncooked-side down, and pour the remaining tablespoon of oil around the edge of the frittata. Brown on the other side, about 12 minutes more.