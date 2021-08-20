Nothing’s more refreshing than a cold drink on a hot day. But when the temperature starts to rise, sometimes ice cubes just aren’t enough. Thankfully, frozen cocktails are inherently batchable, so you can spend less time fiddling with the refills this summer and focus on relaxing over those frosty beverages.

The name of the game is working smarter. When American inventor Mariano Martinez figured out how to make frozen margaritas using a soft serve ice cream machine, it changed the cocktail game forever. Thankfully, for the home bartender, the ol’ Tex-Mex classic doesn’t actually require any special equipment beyond a decent blender. Simply combine tequila or mezcal with ice, limeade, and a hit of fresh lime juice and let the crusher rip.

Tiki-style drinks favor fruit-forward flavors that channel the tropics. Feel free to add fresh ingredients like berries and bananas directly to the blender—just be sure to save a slice or two for garnishing the glass.

So trade your beach umbrella for a paper one, because the drinks are served.

Matt Taylor-Gross

Smoky mezcal and sweet dark rum combine to form a unified spirit in this Cuban-inspired cocktail from Jason Asher of Counter Intuitive. Bittersweet Campari and fruity Cherry Heering add balance while cinnamon syrup adds a spicy, warming bite. Get the recipe for Walking Stick »

Matt Taylor-Gross

For the perfect mint julep cocktail, smash your ice—but not your mint—then dress it up with a float of good dark rum. The rum is a nod to colonial days, when juleps were often rum-based, and with its barrel-aged character and slight sweetness, a great match for bourbon. Get the recipe for Mint Julep with Rum Float »

Matt Taylor-Gross

We recommend using Herradura Silver Tequila for this refreshing variation. Get the recipe for Frozen Margarita »

Farideh Sadeghin

Muddled strawberries and mint star in a refreshing, lightly sweet cocktail that packs a punch. We like to use Plymouth gin, which has a balanced, restrained flavor profile that won’t overwhelm the other flavors in the drink, but you can substitute any gin you prefer. Get the recipe for Strawberry-Lillet Crush »

Matt Taylor-Gross

For this summer refresher, make a syrup with ripe watermelon and sugar, then combines it with sherry, gin, and muddled lemon. Get the recipe for Gallagher Smash »

Matt Taylor-Gross

Incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into your cocktails. This summery drink combines peach purée, cucumber, and whiskey. Get the recipe for Evening Shade »

Matt Taylor-Gross

The dry prosecco adds both effervescence and acidity and the vodka adds a spirited kick to this sophisticated simple cocktail. Get the recipe for Blueberry Jam and Prosecco Cocktail »

D.J. Costantino

The ultimate vacation drink, this rum-based pineapple cocktail is enriched with cream of coconut and half-and-half. Get the recipe for Frozen Piña Colada »

Andre Baranowski

This irreverently named cocktail, composed of grenadine, cardamom, fresh mint, and boukha, a Tunisian fig distillate, is tucked away behind the central market of Machane Yehuda. Get the recipe for Pomegranate Fig Smash »

William Hereford

With a base of pisco, a Chilean spirit distilled from the country’s native grapes, the After the Snow, a fresh sour cocktail, can be found at the Awasi Lodge in Patagonia. Laced with celery and grapes, which are muddled and hidden under a drift of crushed ice, the drink has a brisk, vegetal note as fresh and delicate as spring’s arrival. Get the recipe for After the Snow Cocktail »