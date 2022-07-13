Amazon isn’t the only place to shop for cookware deals this week. Our Place, best known for its Internet-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot, is hosting a 20% off sale through July 19. The company doesn’t hold sales too often, so shop quickly to scoop up one of their stylish and functional kitchen essentials at a major discount. Below, see our top picks to shop from Our Place’s summer sale.

A cult favorite, the Always Pan has gained a devoted following due to its beautiful appearance and multi-use functionality. According to Our Place, the nonstick ceramic pan can replace eight pieces of cookware: a frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. The pan also features a pour spout, and the steamer rack and spatula nest into the pan for easy storage. Additionally, it’s available in several stunning hues, including sage green and electric blue. Normally priced at $145, you can snag one for $116 right now.

Like the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is a multipurpose workhorse that can take the place of all the aforementioned cookware. Unlike the Always Pan, it’s also oven-safe, so it’s great for broiling, baking, and more (just like your favorite Dutch oven). Scoop one for $132 in the same shade as your Always Pan for a color-coordinated kitchen that’s sure to impress.

Perfect for flipping everything from tahdig to upside-down cake, this platter seamlessly fits with the Always Pan or Perfect Pot to serve dishes with ease. Available in three shades, the platter was designed in collaboration with local artists who engraved the plates with Persian, Korean, and Arabic phrases. It is microwave and oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit but should be hand washed to maintain its elegant appearance. Normally available for $50, you can score a platter for $40 this week.

Meant for everything from pastas to fruit plates, these porcelain dishes are large, easily stacked, and equipped with a lip to prevent spills. Additionally, they’re scratch and chip-resistant and safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher. Like everything from Our Place, the plates are simple, elegant, and made to match with your Perfect Pot and Always Pan. Grab a set of four for $40, taking $10 off the original price.

More Great Savings:

Walnut Cutting Board for $76 (saves $19)

Everyday Chef’s Knife for $56 (saves $14)

Side Bowls for $35 (saves $10)

Fry Deck for $24 (saves $6)

Spruce Steamer for $24 (saves $6)

Drinking Glasses for $40 (saves $10)

Mug Set for $30 (saves $10)

