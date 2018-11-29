Our 15 Best Sardine Recipes for Our Favorite Tiny Fish

But what to do with the market-fresh version? Depends on how you plan to prepare them. Whole, gutted fish can be stuffed with gremolata and grilled, or tucked into a hearty Cornish stargazy pie. Alternatively, you (or your fishmonger) could fillet them for use in Japanese-style miso soup or Sicilian pasta with saffron, raisins, and pine nuts. Lastly, if your goal is to treat just-caught sardines the same way you would canned ones, try your hand at marinating or salt-curing the fillets.