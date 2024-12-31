Our 10 Most Popular Recipes of 2024

From the Swiss Alps to the heel of Italy’s boot, to Boston by way of Korea, and from the Middle East to Argentina, you, our readers, cooked recipes spanning the globe in 2024. Whether you whipped up a nourishing vegetarian main from Puglia, a New Orleans seafood standby, or a soul-warming Palestinian stew, one thing is clear: your tables took on an international flavor.

The numbers don’t lie. We’ve done the research, and when it came to clicks and page views, the following recipes were our most sought-after. We couldn’t bring you these incredible dishes without our family of contributors, and we were thrilled that you all enjoyed cooking them as much as we did. If you haven’t been able to try them all out, don’t worry—there are 365 days in the coming year to use to your advantage.

Kelly Marshall

In one of New Orleans’ most iconic dishes, butter and spices, including smoked paprika, garlic, and cayenne pepper, come together to coat crunchy shell-on shrimp. The result is the perfect hands-on, shareable dish to be enjoyed with friends alongside ice-cold beers. Don’t forget some crusty French bread to mop up the sauce. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Pearl Jones

Some of the world’s best dishes use inexpensive ingredients, and this is one such example. Hearty fava beans are stewed until tender, seasoned with olive oil and salt, then mashed into a creamy purée and topped with Puglian puntarelle and roasted tomatoes for a symphony of richness, bitterness, and acidity. Get the recipe >

John Lee (Courtesy Voracious)

Chef Michael Mina’s take on Om Ali (Egyptian Bread Pudding) bypasses the usual day-old bread in favor of stale croissants, which give the dessert a crunchier texture and more decadent, buttery flavor. Filled with dried fruits, pistachios, and a blend of warm spices, this recipe is sure to impress your next brunch guests. Get the recipe >

Photo: Matt Taylor-Gross • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Firefighters often spend as much time at work as they do at home, and those extended hours at the firehouse mean everyone takes turns cooking meals. Firefighter Gary Yeung of Boston’s Engine 10 is famous for this filling noodle dish, which can be scaled up to feed large groups. We love how the Korean gochugaru and gochujang are mellowed out by heavy cream, making for a fettuccine alfredo-meets-Korean buldak moment that’s a true crowd-pleaser. Get the recipe >

Laila El-Haddad

Tender stewed lamb and chickpeas make the base of this distinctive, fragrant one-pot wonder. Spiced with cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, and sumac, the dish’s flavors meld together for a warm yet tart balance. The author, Laila El-Haddad, learned to make this dish from her late aunt, who was killed in an attack in Gaza; every time she makes it, she thinks of her loved ones who have perished. Get the recipe >

Clay Williams

We’re big salt cod fans over here, and we’re not surprised our readers are, too. In this traditional Portuguese recipe, bacalhau and potatoes get cooked and mashed together, then deep-fried into a perfect snackable fritter. The biggest challenge with this recipe is letting the pastéis cool long enough so you don’t burn your mouth! Get the recipe >

Photo: Matt Taylor-Gross • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

The sheer amount of cheese in Argentine cuisine is something to behold, and we’re here for it. Seasoned with oregano and red chile flakes, this simple cheesy pleasure is baked until bubbly and golden and served with chimichurri, salsa criolla, and crusty bread for the ultimate bite for sharing (or not!). Get the recipe >

Photo: Dan Liberti • Food Styling: Jillian Knox

Author and food podcaster Dan Pashman’s take on this internet sensation hits all the marks: saucy, spicy, chewy, and crispy. And it’s cooked in one pan! Hailing from Bari, in Italy’s Puglia region, it breaks most of the rules associated with cooking pasta. Dried spaghetti is cooked directly in a spiced tomato sauce until al dente, allowing the sauce to reduce and leaving a delicate smokiness and light crispy char—a texture that’s almost unheard of in other Italian pasta dishes. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Zingy, sweet, and refreshing, this recipe from chef Taffy Elrod pays homage to the red food and drinks traditionally served on Juneteenth. Although hot summer days and lemonade are a classic combination, this recipe can be sipped year round, and it’s perfect for quenching the thirst of guests at your next festive occasion. Get the recipe >

Photo: Matt Taylor-Gross • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen