Stay Cool as a Cucumber with our 8 Favorite Recipes

Did you know that the term “cool as a cucumber” first appeared in an 18th-century poem about a dejected lover with an appetite for food similes? A cousin to watermelon, the cucumber is actually a fruit, not a vegetable; common varieties include the thin-skinned Burpless (for obvious reasons); seedless Diva; and tiny Hokus gherkins, perfect for pickles—all spunky stage names, to say the least

Cucumbers show up in salads, soups, dainty tea sandwiches, and heat-beating cocktails. Japanese Shingon Buddhists even perform a cucumber blessing at temples in hopes of staying fresh like one in hot weather.

To ensure your cukes keep their crunch, wrap them whole in a paper towel, and store them in the fridge away from other fruits and veggies. (They’re sensitive to spoilage.)

These are our favorite cucumber recipes from the archives—the ones we serve whenever we want to stay, well, you know, cool.

Photography by Chris Tonnesen

Copenhagen-based author Niclas Grønhøj Møller salts cucumbers, seasons them with a squeeze of lemon, and finishes with edible flowers to make this refreshing Danish salad. Get the recipe >

Photography by Paola + Murray; Food Styling by Barrett Washburne; Prop Styling by Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Green goddess dip pairs perfectly with these crunchy spears dredged in peppery cornmeal and fried until crisp. Get the recipe >

Photography by André Baranowski

Sabich is a traditional Israeli breakfast sandwich stuffed with fried eggplant, hard-boiled eggs, and this creamy tahini-cucumber salad. Get the recipe >

We love pairing this classic cucumber-mint Greek condiment with grilled lamb chops. Get the recipe >

See the Recipe Photography by Todd Coleman

Chef Gaku Homma of Denver’s venerable Domo restaurant marinates these quick pickles with wakame seaweed, soy, rice vinegar, and carrots. Get the recipe >

We serve this Thai street food staple with lemongrass-rubbed pork satay. Get the recipe >

Photography by Matt Taylor-Gross

In this aromatic starter, chef Eli Sussman of Samesa drizzles ripe tomatoes and cucumbers with a caramelized fennel dressing. Get the recipe >

Photography by Todd Coleman

Stay hydrated with this cucumber cooler infused with lime and mint. Get the recipe >