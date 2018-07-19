Stay Cool as a Cucumber with our 8 Favorite Recipes
From salads to dips to pickles, here’s how to cuke all season long.
Did you know that the term “cool as a cucumber” first appeared in an 18th-century poem about a dejected lover with an appetite for food similes? A cousin to watermelon, the cucumber is actually a fruit, not a vegetable; common varieties include the thin-skinned Burpless (for obvious reasons); seedless Diva; and tiny Hokus gherkins, perfect for pickles—all spunky stage names, to say the least
Cucumbers show up in salads, soups, dainty tea sandwiches, and heat-beating cocktails. Japanese Shingon Buddhists even perform a cucumber blessing at temples in hopes of staying fresh like one in hot weather.
To ensure your cukes keep their crunch, wrap them whole in a paper towel, and store them in the fridge away from other fruits and veggies. (They’re sensitive to spoilage.)
These are our favorite cucumber recipes from the archives—the ones we serve whenever we want to stay, well, you know, cool.
Salted Cucumber Salad
Copenhagen-based author Niclas Grønhøj Møller salts cucumbers, seasons them with a squeeze of lemon, and finishes with edible flowers to make this refreshing Danish salad. Get the recipe >
Fried Cucumbers
Green goddess dip pairs perfectly with these crunchy spears dredged in peppery cornmeal and fried until crisp. Get the recipe >
Cucumber Salad for Sabich
Sabich is a traditional Israeli breakfast sandwich stuffed with fried eggplant, hard-boiled eggs, and this creamy tahini-cucumber salad. Get the recipe >
Tzatziki (Cucumber Yogurt Dip)
We love pairing this classic cucumber-mint Greek condiment with grilled lamb chops. Get the recipe >
Kyuri Zuke (Japanese Pickled Cucumbers)
Chef Gaku Homma of Denver’s venerable Domo restaurant marinates these quick pickles with wakame seaweed, soy, rice vinegar, and carrots. Get the recipe >
Ajad (Thai Cucumber Relish)
We serve this Thai street food staple with lemongrass-rubbed pork satay. Get the recipe >
Tomato Cucumber Salad
In this aromatic starter, chef Eli Sussman of Samesa drizzles ripe tomatoes and cucumbers with a caramelized fennel dressing. Get the recipe >
Cucumber Limeade
Stay hydrated with this cucumber cooler infused with lime and mint. Get the recipe >