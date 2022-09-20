Ring in the High Holidays with These 21 Jewish Recipes
Whether you’re in charge of brisket, matzo ball soup, or honey cake, we’ve got you covered.
The High Holidays are all about preserving tradition through ancient rites of passage, but they’re also about the food: Pass the brisket and chopped liver, please. Over the centuries, the Jewish diaspora has enriched food the world over—and we’re not just talking matzo ball soup and deli sandwiches, but also chreime, lekash, poike, and so much more. Even if you can’t tell a knish from challah, we have you covered with a wealth of Jewish recipes that would give any Bubbe nachas.
Classic Jewish Brisket
After a long braise in an aromatic tomato broth, this brisket develops even more flavor if you can resist temptation and let it rest overnight. Get the recipe >
Shtetl Toast
Save the skin from leftover roast chicken to make gribenes, crispy cracklings and onions fried in schmaltz. Spoon it on rye bread and top it with peppery radish slices to make what one California deli calls shtetl toast. Get the recipe >
Edith’s Matzo Ball Soup
In this robust recipe from Edith’s Eatery & Grocery in Brooklyn, a whole chicken simmers with parsnips, kombu, and roasted bones to make a belly-warming broth. Matzo meal dumplings get a surprising, unconventional hug of heat from dried ginger. Get the recipe >
Fried Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
At Montreal’s Arthurs Nosh Bar, buttermilk fried chicken cutlets are seasoned with the peppery local steak spice and stacked high on challah toast. Add go-to toppings like honey, crunchy kosher dills, and iceberg lettuce slaw. Get the recipe >
Pistachio-Date Rugelach with Rosewater Syrup
For his Israeli-style rugelach, Eitan Bernath rolls rich yeasted babka dough around a sweetly spiced pistachio-date filling, then gilds the lily with a drizzle of rosewater honey. Get the recipe >
Sufganiyot with Bourbon-Orange Glaze
Donuts aren’t just for Hanukkah—consider breaking the fast (or ringing in the New Year) with this adult-only riff from Kentucky, drizzled with orange marmalade glaze laced with a healthy slug of bourbon. Get the recipe >
Traditional Hamantaschen
These triangular pastries always appear on dessert trays at Purim, or the Feast of Lots, which commemorates a biblical heroine named Esther. Our version replaces the more traditional prune and poppy seed filling with a sweeter apple butter in honor of Rosh Hashana. Get the recipe >
Carrot and Horseradish Relish
Shared by Brooklyn’s The Gefilteria, this grated carrot-fresh horseradish relish is usually paired with poached gefilte fish, but we also love it with scrambled eggs or gooey grilled cheese. Get the recipe >
Brisket and Potato Kugel
Who says Ashkenazi-style kugel has to be plain mashed potatoes or egg noodles? The quintessential Bubbe meal gets a meaty makeover in this updated recipe. Get the recipe >
Potato Jalapeño Latkes
Don’t knock this Mexican fusion fritter from Toloache until you try it: We think you’ll love the combination of jalapeños and horseradish crema. Complete the feast with some smoky whitefish guacamole or brisket tacos. Get the recipe >
Chestnut and Goji Berry Rugelach
These flaky cream cheese pastries fuse Jewish and Chinese traditions that cross-pollinated on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Chinese five spice replaces the traditional cinnamon, while puréed chestnuts and goji berries simmered in ginger liqueur stand in for fruit preserves. Get the recipe >
Kiddush Cookies
Crumbly cookies dabbed with chocolate sprinkles are a staple of deli counters everywhere, but this buttery version, adapted from The 100 Most Jewish Foods, turns out cakey with a kiss of almond. Go wild with the unicorn sprinkles. Get the recipe >
Carrot and Pistachio Salad
For a side dish to cut the richness of brisket or chicken, roasted carrots tossed with bitter radicchio, salty nuts, and sweet figs do the trick. Get the recipe >
Nanny’s Rosh Hashanah Apple Cake
On Rosh Hashana, apples and honey symbolize the sweetness of a new year. This cake marries Granny Smiths and plump raisins with a streusel topping and pie-like dough. Get the recipe >
Cream of Parsley Soup with Fresh Horseradish
A verdant soup of puréed parsley blended into chicken stock and cream makes a refreshing starter for multicourse holiday feasts. Get the recipe >
Chreime (Spicy Tunisian Fish Stew)
This quick stew, brightened with chiles and lemon juice, is a Tunisian Jewish specialty. Some recipes call for caraway, harissa, or paprika, but we like the clean taste of sea bass or grouper swimming in minimally seasoned tomato purée. Get the recipe >
Rhubarb Passover Chremsel with Beet Preserves
Chremsel matzo-meal fritters are Passover staples, but tart chunks of fresh rhubarb can be swapped in for dried fruit and nut fillings to extend the season. Serve them with a ruby red beet-and-citrus eingemachtes, or conserve. Get the recipe >
Beet Stew with Lamb Meatballs
Speaking of beets, this traditional Iraqi-Jewish vegetable stew hits complex spice notes, thanks to cumin, coriander, cayenne, and paprika. It’s all spooned over turmeric-infused rice and ground lamb meatballs. Get the recipe >
Jewish Chicken Foot Fricassée with Meatballs
Everything but the feathers winds up in this homey braise, brimming with pan-seared offal and matzo-meal meatballs and tempered by a sweet-and-sour tomato sauce. Get the recipe >
Sweet and Sour Potted Meatballs
Adapted from Arthur Schwartz’s Jewish Home Cooking: Yiddish Recipes Revisited, these “potted,” or covered, rice-and-beef chuck meatballs simmer in a citrusy tomato gravy. Get the recipe >
Dark Chocolate Matzo Brittle
Too much matzo in the cupboard? Use it up in this unorthodox brittle drizzled with caramel, chocolate, and crushed pistachios. Get the recipe >