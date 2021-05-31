When it comes to summer produce, the apricot tends to hover under the radar. Compared to peaches, plums, and cherries, this petite and velvety stone fruit just doesn’t get much attention. But with its perfect balance of juicy sweetness and bright acidity, we believe it’s undeservedly underrated.

Fresh apricots from the market need no adornment, but their fragrant flesh really shines when added to either sweet or savory recipes. While only in season for a short time, these fruits happen to dehydrate particularly well, allowing their musky-sweet flavor to last through the colder months. The dried fruit may be tucked into lunchboxes for an on-the-go snack, or tossed with granola or mixed nuts for a luxurious pop of sunny sweetness. They can even be added to dishes like roast pork or chicken, which are only elevated by these honeyed jewels of dried apricot, reconstituted in a pool of savory pan drippings.

Don’t want to sacrifice any of that tart amber nectar? Buy ripe apricots by the bushel and try simmering them into a jam, chutney, or sauce. Sealed into jars, the lush summer sweetness will carry you through even the dreariest of Decembers.

Matt Taylor-Gross

Clafoutis is a French dessert that’s trickier to pronounce than to make. Rum-soaked dried apricots, figs, and raisins add their caramelized and honeyed flavors to this creamy version, perfect for cold weather when there’s no fresh fruit around. Get the recipe for Dried Apricot and Fig Clafoutis with Rum »

Laura Sant

This layered no-cook appetizer from former test kitchen assistant Eliza Martin features a sweet core of dried apricot coated in tangy goat cheese and then rolled in a savory mixture of crushed pistachios and fresh herbs. The finger-friendly “truffles” can be made up to 2 days before serving and stored in the refrigerator, making them the perfect hors d’oeuvres for the busy host or hostess. Get the recipe for Goat Cheese and Apricot Truffles »

A combination of all-purpose and potato flours gives this simple summer tart a delicate, crumbly crust. Plums, peaches, or berries can be substituted for apricots. Get the recipe for Apricot Almond Tart »

Helen Rosner

Apricots’ ripe acidity lend themselves well to this cooked fruit salsa, seriously tangy and sweet. Get the recipe for Apricot Salsa with Mint »

Matt Taylor-Gross

This riff on the classic cocktail the Titan (scotch, dry vermouth, apricot liqueur, white crème de cacao, orange bitters) swaps out vermouth for the fruitier Bolivian spirit singani. Get the recipe for Hyperion »

The apricots and currants used in this dish add just the right amount of sweetness. Get the recipe for Apricot and Currant Chicken »

This elegant pisco cocktail comes from Meaghan Dorman of New York’s Raines Law Room. Get the recipe for Orchard and Vine »

Farideh Sadeghin

Homemade Granola with Apricots, Blueberries, and Almonds. Get the recipe for Homemade Granola »

This recipe for stuffed grape leaves uses both lemon juice and zest to enhance the flavor of the stuffing. Get the recipe for Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice (Dolma) »

Matt Taylor-Gross

Whether it’s juicing grilled limes into margaritas, charring tomatoes for bloody marys, or making this reimagined sangria with caramelized fruits, grilling your drinks will add smoky depth to every sip. Get the recipe for Grilled Sangria »

This surprisingly balanced cocktail offers up layers of fruit, spice, and sweetness, with a hint of vanilla from the rum. Get the recipe for Apricot Blossom »

Currants and chopped dried apricots bring sweetness to curried tuna salad, which we like to serve on folded naan. Get the recipe for Curried Tuna Sandwich »

This fruity purée is great swirled into ice cream or spooned atop pancakes or toast. Get the recipe for Apricot and Almond Sauce »

Landon Nordeman

This simple sour cream cake is brightened by lemon zest and dotted with ripe apricot halves that cook down to intense tangy sweetness in the oven. Get the recipe for Apricot Cake »

When apricots are in season, use them to make this velvety-rich version of horchata. You can also substitute peaches or nectarines—when it’s not stone fruit season, the fresh-frozen variety work just as well. Get the recipe for Apricot Rice Drink »

These cookies are traditionally served on the Jewish holiday of Purim, although they make a great snack year round. Get the recipe for Hamantaschen (Jewish Holiday Cookies) »

The recipe for this spiced rice dish from Pakistan’s Sindh province was given to us by Karachi home cook Najma Awan. Get the recipe for Spiced Goat and Rice Pilaf (Sindhi Biryani) »

A generous pour of bourbon is the secret to this juicy pork loin’s sweet fruit stuffing. Get the recipe for Roast Pork with Sinner Stuffing »

Spices including cardamom, star anise, and ginger jazz up a morning oatmeal. Mix the dry ingredients ahead of time for an easier camp-side breakfast. Get the recipe for Spiced Buttermilk Oatmeal with Dried Fruit and Pecans »

Michael Kraus

Made for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation lunch, in 1953, this curry powder- and mango chutney-laced chicken salad has been wildly popular in Britain ever since. Get the recipe for Coronation Chicken Salad »