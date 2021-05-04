Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862. Though not a major holiday in Mexico, the fifth of May become a big celebration of Mexican heritage in the United States, especially in areas with larger Mexican-American populations. Below, please find some of our best Mexican and Mexican-inspired recipes—from flavorful, salsa-drenched Mexican breakfasts to delicious Mexican dessert recipes that are sure to win over a crowd. Like a challenge? Try making your own masa by hand. And of course, we have tacos and margaritas, too.

Brisket Tacos Rough-chopped and served on fresh, homemade tortillas is New York City chef Julian Medina’s way of showcasing brisket. Get the recipe for Brisket Tacos »

Grilled Mexican-Style Street Corn Chef Chris Shepherd’s take on Mexican-style street corn is served off the cob and comes together easily for a tasty side dish. Get the recipe for Grilled Mexican-Style Street Corn »

Tacos de Papa Hwy 99 (Potato Tacos) Inspired by the potato tacos at Loncheria Otro Rollo in Bakersfield, CA, this versio is stuffed with fluffy mashed potatoes and pan-fried until crisp. The accompanying smoky ranchero sauce also would be great on meat or fish, or spooned over eggs. Get the recipe for Tacos de Papa Hwy 99 (Potato Tacos) »

Real Deal Ignacio-Style Nachos The man’s name was Ignacio Anaya. His nickname was Nacho. When asked what he called the dish he’d just wiped up, Ignacio replied, “Nacho’s especiales.” A balance of pickly, salty, cheesy, and crisp, this recipe—inspired by the Anaya’s—shows that simple can be preferable when it comes to nachos. Get the recipe for Real Deal Ignacio-Style Nachos »

Tomato and Orange Sangrita This flavor-packed sipper is served alongside a neat glass of tequila at La Tequila in Guadalajara, Mexico. Do as many Mexicans do: A sip of tequila, a sip of sangrita, then repeat. Get the recipe for Tomato and Orange Sangrita >>

Coconut Horchata This version of the classic Mexican rice-based drink is made with a mix of coconut milk and coconut water for a beverage that is both luxurious and refreshing. Get the recipe for Coconut Horchata >>

Nopalito Salad with Guajillo Chiles >> Nopales are an essential part of the Oaxacan diet. With a meaty texture and tart flavor, raw, salted cactus paddles retain their natural vibrant color. Get the recipe for Nopalito Salad with Guajillo Chiles >>

Sherry Tres Leches Gelatina Gelatina is a lifestyle in Oaxaca, where it can be found in all shapes, colors, and flavors. Combined with the creamy tres leches layer, sherry creates a boozy and refreshing Creamsicle-like effect. Get the recipe for Sherry Tres Leches Gelatina >>

Chilaquiles Canned chipotle chiles and chorizo are two of the ingredients that distinguish this central Mexican version of chilaquiles from other regional styles of the dish. Get the recipe for Chilaquiles »

Mango with Cilantro, Coconut, and Chile Powder Inspired by Mexican street vendors who artfully carve and serve mangoes on sticks, this recipe ups the ante with cilantro leaves and shaved coconut for a refreshing fruit salad. Get the recipe for Mango with Cilantro, Coconut, and Chile Powder >>

Cochinita Pibil Tacos » This pibil recipe, inspired by one used at Chando’s in Sacramento and prepared in a Dutch oven, pops with earthy achiote paste and citrus juices, yielding a luscious, spicy pulled pork. Get the Recipe for Cochinita Pibil Tacos »

Corn Tamales with Tomatillo Salsa Get the recipe for Corn Tamales with Tomatillo Salsa »

Fried Shredded Beef Empanadas These crunchy empanadas, featuring shells made with masa, lard, and salt, are filled with tender shredded beef tossed in a spicy salsa. You can prepare the masa and filling in advance, but don’t fill or fry the empanadas until just before eating. Get the recipe for Fried Shredded Beef Empanadas >>

Classic Margarita This recipe proves that simple can be delicious. We recommend using Herradura Silver Tequila. Get the recipe for a Classic Margarita »

Red Chile Enchiladas These saucy tortillas are stuffed to the ends with different cheeses and covered in a spicy chile sauce. Get the recipe for Red Chile Enchiladas »

Classic Guacamole Grind your cilantro, onion, and chiles into a paste before folding in mashed avocado for the deepest flavor. Get the recipe for Classic Guacamole »

Mexican Braised Spare Ribs with Squash and Corn Braise pork ribs with a homey, vegetable-rich sauce with a touch of heat, and use the leftovers for tacos. This is a classic recipe from Mexican cooking sage Josefina Velázquez de León. Get the recipe for Mexican Braised Spare Ribs with Squash and Corn »